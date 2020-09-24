LEWISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85), elected to fill an unexpired term in the State House, is seeking a full term representing the 85th District.
Rowe, a Republican, said his reasons for returning to the State House included actions by Gov. Tom Wolf in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He said economic consequences of the “never-ending Wolf shutdown” included bankruptcy for small businesses and high unemployment. Failure to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19 could also be traced to Wolf policies and were among his reasons.
Specific needs for the 85th District included helping secure grant money for infrastructure upgrades to help municipalities meet municipal, water, sewer and transportation needs. Broadband internet access for rural areas must also be addressed at the state level.
Agricultural needs, Rowe added, were also apparent.
“I am actively working towards passage of vital liability protections for our agribusiness community and have drafted legislation to protect food bank donors from liability that passed the House unanimously,” Rowe said. “More than anything, however, the people of the 85th district have spoken to me loud and clear, they don’t want more bloated government programs and burdensome regulations. They want the freedom to earn a living, provide for their families, and keep more of their hard-earned money.”
Rowe’s strategy heading toward Election Day included stressing the commonality with voters in Union and Snyder counties.
“We want protections for the unborn, we want to defend our right to bear arms, we want smaller government, less spending, lower taxes, more jobs and increased economic growth,” he noted. “My strategy for success is as simple as ensuring I’ve done my job in conveying to the voters that I share their love for life and liberty. I will do my very best to continue to represent our values in Harrisburg and fight to protect our God-given personal freedoms, civil liberties, and Constitutional rights.”
Rowe, 29, was elected in an August 2019 special election to fill the unexpired term of Republican Fred Keller who was elected to Congress three months before.
