BLOOMSBURG — The 2020 Bloomsburg Fair Queen Competition will be conducted under the umbrella of the PA State Fair Queen Program and will observe all rules and regulations of that organization.
The deadline for submitting documents to enter the competition is Friday, May 15.
The fair queen and an alternate will be chosen to represent The Bloomsburg Fair across the state at many other county fairs, as well as, social business functions. The queen will promote greater public understanding, awareness, and interest in the fair itself along with local agriculture and education.
Any female wanting to become a contestant for the title of Bloomsburg Fair Queen must be between the ages of 16 and 20.
Registration forms and all rules and regulations can be obtained by emailing bloomsburgfairqueen@hotmail.com.
Registration forms must be submitted to Delores Wright, coordinator, 1157 Sixth Ave., Berwick, PA 18603 by May 15.
The process of selecting a queen will be conducted at a date to be announced, culminating in a coronation event.
For more information, visit Bloomsburg Fair Queen on Facebook. The direct link for downloading the required documents is: 2020 Bloomsburg Fair Queen Documents.
