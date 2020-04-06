LEWISBURG — Tent installation was completed Monday at Evangelical Community Hospital in advance of an expected surge of COVID-19 cases.
A hospital spokesperson said the Emergency Department Alternative Exam Site was being rolled out to manage times when the current exam area in the ambulance garage bay was at capacity. The tent for that purpose was put along Hospital Drive within site of a shopping plaza.
To date, suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases have been directed away from the Emergency Department. The facility, about the size of a large party tent, should be available as needed starting Tuesday.
Meantime, it was announced that the cancelation of all elective surgeries and procedures would continue through the week of Monday, April 13. A decision on elective surgeries would be made week-by-week with any reopening clearly communicated.
Calls to reschedule patients would be made by staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.