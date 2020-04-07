DALLAS — Misericordia University will hold two free virtual open house programs for the Healthcare Analytics graduate and certificate programs.
The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. Prospective students can go to www.Misericordia.edu/healthcareanalytics to register and learn more about the academic program and virtual open house.
