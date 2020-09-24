SUNBURY — Lee Griffin, the Democratic nominee for the 12th District, said his wife Gulshan was one of the primary reasons he was in the race.
Griffin met Gulshan, originally from the Republic of South Africa, while they were both teaching English in Taiwan. They returned to northeastern Pennsylvania about 10 years ago. Gulshan, who has since become a US citizen, opened Griffin’s eyes to the experience of a non-white immigrant to the United States.
“What we have seen over the last few years is the escalation of anti-immigrant and bigoted rhetoric from lots of different vectors,” he said. “I can’t stand by and let our country become a place that is unwelcome for my own family.”
Of the specific needs of the district, Griffin cited rural broadband access among the most important. Federal funding was needed to accelerate deployment of it. Remote learning, remote employment and even remote political campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic has further illustrated the need.
Similarly, access to affordable health care and health care facilities needs to be maintained. He noted the closure of Sunbury Community Hospital as more than an inconvenience, but represented erosion of local employment.
Agriculture was also at the center of a number of trends working against it and was a specific need in the district.
Griffin, 37, originally of South Gibson, Susquehanna County, said his strategy for success included not getting involved in finger-pointing and partisanship.
“Every good piece of legislation needs partnership from across the aisle,” Griffin added. “Debate is actually very healthy and important, because no one person knows everything.”
Griffin said his family included many members who are Republicans, but they intend on supporting him. He questioned why the same kind of dynamic could not exist at the public level.
