LEWISBURG — Groups of various types worked all year to prepare for this weekend’s unPAved of the Susquehanna River Valley off-road distance cycling event.
The premiere event, a 120-mile gravel road race, will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Miller Center, followed by a series of other events including a 30-mile FUNpaved organized ride. More information about the full weekend of events including the Lewisburg Fall Festival is available at www.VisitCentralPA.org.
Samantha Pearson, Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg coordinator, said the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Miller Center for Wellness and Recreation and the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau collaborated to make the event appealing to cyclists and non-cyclists alike.
Pearson said Walk It! Bike It! planned a couple of shorter rides on the days before and after the big event. there were not races, but rather fun but organized rides.
“We have two slightly shorter rides,” she said. “If you can ride back and forth on the (Buffalo Valley) Rail Trial, you can do either of our rides.”
They included Ride with the Pros and Walk It! Bike It!, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday starting at Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. There would also be a Covered Bridge Ride with Walk It! Bike It! from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at Hufnagle Park.
The cycling advocacy group also worked with the Lewisburg Fall Festival to present a Bike Rodeo from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hufnagle Park. Pearson said it is geared towards kids, but all were welcome to give it a try.
“We’ll have a little slalom course,” Pearson said. “People may want to try the ‘paper route challenge.’ There will be a ‘slow race,’ to see how slow you can go without putting your foot down.”
Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg would make loaner bicycles and helmets available for anyone whose family may be in town for unPAved but did not bring a bike with them. They also planned to make a wheelchair available for anyone who wanted to see what kind of obstacles may be around for people with mobility challenges.
Pearson said there will be helmet adjustment from the Evangelical Community Hospital community outreach and a mechanical quick-check from Earl’s Bike Shop. There is no cost for the Bike Rodeo but participants will have to sign in and bring their own helmet and bike.
In short, the weekend would be beneficial for the Lewisburg area, with visitors and their families coming in. She was hopeful that people would be personallly welcoming as well as welcoming to additional cyclists on the roadways.
Pearson said when a motorist passes a bicycle rider, it is best to first slow down, then move around. An instructional video was avaiable at www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org.
