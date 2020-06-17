HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 43 new deaths.
Locally, just a handful of new cases were reported. Three new cases were reported in Northumberland County and two each in Montour and Columbia counties. Snyder and Lycoming counties reported no new cases and one case was subtracted from Union County's total.
Cases by county: Northumberland, 210; Lycoming, 168; Columbia, 366; Union, 76; Montour, 59; Snyder 51.
With the new cases, the state has 79,818 cases and 6,319 deaths. There have been 533,013 negative cases.
Additional information will be provided in tomorrow's print edition.
