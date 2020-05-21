WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.) on Thursday hosted a virtual roundtable on the topic of youth sports, specifically how and when to safely resume youth baseball and softball.
Along with Toomey, panelists included Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, physicial and health expert with Stanford University; Tony Reagins, Major League Baseball executive; Jennie Finch, Softball Hall of Famer and former Olympian; former Philadelphia Phillie, NL MVP and World Series Champion Jimmy Rollins; and Little League International President Stephen Keener.
Citing safety as paramount, Toomey led off by indicating the data indicates the risk of COVID-19 to children is “very, very low” and, citing the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), that the flu is 21 times more dangerous to children under the age of 14.
“The findings and the data lend themselves to the conclusion that, I think anyway, that we can resume youth recreation, and we can do it safely, especially if we continue the commonsense practices that we know reduce the rate of transmission,” said Toomey. “And with summer right around the corner, this means that that time-honored, American tradition of youth baseball and youth softball, with all the health and developmental benefits that come with them, should be available to our boys and girls.”
Bhattacharya echoed that sentiment and added that an active lifestyle is needed among youth, and beneficial to life-long health. Bhattacharya also noted that with COVID-19, transmission from child to adult is less likely than from adult to child.
Keener and Finch both noted the economic value to communities through youth sports. Keener cited the cancelation of the Little League World Series will result in a $35 to $40 million hit for the Williamsport area alone. Little League also canceled World Series and regional tournaments across the country.
However, local leagues can decide for themselves whether or not to continue play this summer, and Little League is waiving charter fees so that local leagues can — in a time of financial hardship — use that money elsewhere. The prospect of attracting new players to the games is possible, Reagins noted, especially in areas where the cost to play youth baseball, or travel baseball, makes it harder for some families.
Keener said Little League will be a resource for local leagues, and parents, seeking more information on the safe resumption of play. Toomey and Keener both urged parents who may be apprehensive about sending their children onto the field again to visit www.littleleague.org, where Little League this week outlined its best practices for resumption of play.
Little League’s best practices, according to Keener, were adopted in consultation with CDC as well as state and federal health and science experts.
