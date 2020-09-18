DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a call at 2:26 p.m. Sept. 9 that a man in the Walmart parking lot was acting "intoxicated and sick."
William J. Stetz, 66, of Sunbury, allegedly drove a red Toyota Matrix from the nearby Sheetz upon seeing a state police vehicle. Further investigation included a field sobriety test followed by a breath test at the Milton barracks which indicated a .162% blood alcohol content at the time of the test.
Papers filed indicated Stetz will be charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance and that he repeatedly thanked troopers for arresting him. "I have a problem," Stetz allegedly said.
DUI, endangering children
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 near the Route 15 intersection with Hospital Drive to a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle.
Papers filed alleged troopers found Kaley L. Griffin, 26, of New Columbia in a Ford Focus with a young child in the rear of the vehicle. Griffin allegedly admitted to injecting two bags of heroin before leaving a doctor's office.
A probable cause search allegedly found seven glassine bags containing small amounts of suspected heroin. Griffin will be charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor DUI and controlled substance violations.
