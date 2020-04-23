MILTON — Bear Rental, a venture of Zartman Construction Inc., has been named the 2020 Green Business of the Year by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
The Northumberland-based business provides rental equipment for anyone from weekend do-it-yourselfers and seasoned professionals completing a renovation project. They’ve also shown they can be “green” in their day-to-day business practices.
Bear Rental received the most points this year on the Green Business Recognition Application.
Many people and businesses are in quarantine during the COVID-19 crisis, but the chamber still wanted to continue the tradition of presenting the award on Earth Day, which was Wednesday.
Since the staff was unable to present the award in-person, they shared it with Skyler Herb, manager of Bear Rental, during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday afternoon. The award is made from the top of a recycled steel drum container.
“I’d like to thank the (Central PA Chamber) for the recognition,” Herb said. “Zartman Construction and Bear Rental do a lot with recycling and just trying to keep the planet ‘green.’”
Bear Rental scored high in many of the program’s categories, including: Solid Waste Prevention, Recycling, Purchasing and Energy & Water Conservation.
Previous winners of the Green Business of the Year include: Columbia County Bread & Granola, Bloomsburg (2019); Pompeii Street Soap Co., Mifflinburg (2018); Arrowhead Restaurant, Milton (2017); Lawrence J. Winans, DMD, Lewisburg (2016); Hometown Disposal, Sunbury (2015); Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Berwick (2014); and Warrior Run Petcare Center, Watsontown (2013).
