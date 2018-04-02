MILTON — Developing strong leaders is a key part of “improving and bettering the community.”
That’s a philosophy which Christ Wesleyan Church is embracing as it prepares for a conference designed to help build strong community leaders.
The Art of Leadership will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 27, at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
“Leadership is a skill that’s developed,” Caleb Swartz, the church’s director of spiritual formation, said. “Like any skill, if we are not constantly working on it, it’s not going to be as great as it can be.
“Your leadership skills should be invested into heavily every five years, at least, otherwise they start to diminish,” he added.
In past years, the church offered Leadercast, which Swartz described as a “successful and beneficial simulcast event.”
However, the church received feedback that participants were interested in an event which offered more local networking opportunities.
“We decided to design and offer our own conference,” Swartz said. “All the speakers will be live.”
The conference will open with a presentation by Christ Wesleyan Church Lead Pastor Arlie Davis.
“He will be talking about transformational leadership,” Swartz said. “He is going to be looking at what leadership was in the past, what it is now and what it is going to be in the future.”
One of the headline speakers will be Anne Beiler, founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.
She will speak on creating a workplace culture where everyone is focused on the same goals.
Elvin Stoltzfus, founder and CEO of Pik Rite of Lewisburg, will also speak.
“(Pik Rite) is an extremely successful small business that turned into a very recognized manufacturing facility for agricultural products,” Swartz said. “(Stoltzfus) will be talking about re-imagining the structure of leadership.”
For example, Swartz said people often mistakenly look at leaders as being people that everyone must answer to.
“The higher you go in leadership, the more people you have to serve and answer to,” Swartz said. “(Stoltzfus) will talk about how to change your mindset as a leader to maximize your effectiveness as a leader.”
Dr. Ivy Tamblin, a chiropractor and small-business owner, will also speak.
“She will be talking about how to keep ourselves healthy as leaders,” Swartz said. “In order to lead well, you have to be well.”
About 150 people are expected to attend the conference, which Swartz said is a good fit with the church’s mission.
“Our goal is to help our community to become the best it can be, to bring accessible leadership to those people who help us,” he said.
He added that the goal of the conference is to help those already in leadership positions bring excellence into their daily practice. It’s also designed to inspire those entering leadership roles.
The cost for anyone who registers for the conference by today is $59. After Monday, the cost will be $69.
The registration fee includes lunch, coffee available all day and snacks.
To register to attend, visit www.cwc.life/artofleadership.
