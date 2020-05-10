'Kindness rocks' in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY — Kindness rocks in the Montgomery Area School District, where a seventh-grade teacher encouraged his students to write words of encouragement to those directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Jesse Newcomer, a seventh-grade social studies teacher, said a "kindness rocks" field trip his students participated in last year to Milton inspired another kind project this year.
During a field trip to see Milton's murals and kiosks along the Milton's Historic Downtown Walking Tour, Newcomer said his students placed rocks they had painted with kind words and emojis.
"This year, we were not able to do that due to COVID-10," he said. "I figured that we could still do a kindness rock but make it digital and send to COVID-19 patients or nurses and doctors fighting it."
Newcomer worked with Montgomery Area Junior/Senior High School Principal Joe Stoudt to reach out to the Geisinger Health Foundation.
Working in conjunction with the foundation, a plan was formulated to have Newcomer's students write letters of encouragement to Geisinger patients and medical professionals working directly with those diagnosed with the virus.
"My students were happy to do this project and I couldn't be more proud," Newcomer said.
Newcomer grew up in Milton and previously served as an intern with The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.