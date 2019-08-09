LASD directors pass new strategic plan

LEWISBURG — A five-year strategic plan was passed by Lewisburg Area School District directors at their Thursday night meeting.
Excellence and Equity 2025, approved without a dissenting vote, provided a vision, mission statement and goals.
“We’re greatly appreciative of everyone who contributed to the development of the plan,” said Superintendent Dr. Steven C, Skalka. “It was truly a community and team effort. I believe it reflects the important values of the community. We’re looking forward to getting started.”
Its formulation began with a 2018 survey which attracted 863 respondents. A February public workshop with 63 participants followed, during which strategic planning opinions were traded among stakeholders. Drafts were presented in June and July, interspersed by administrative team meetings.
Stated goals included providing rigorous academic programs, support of the social, emotional and physical well-being of each student, fostering community relationships and review of facilities plans.
Specific academic objectives included making sure all students completing third grade read at or above grade level, creating a culture where learning is more visible and actively promoted and review of curriculum to ensure it contains no cultural bias.
Social objectives included making sure each student can identify a trusted adult in their school building and that every student is personally known by at least one professional in their school. Promotion of tolerance, respect and caring was also stressed.
Community development objectives included ensuring that every student has at least one community or service project per year, and that students are connected to culturally or ideologically different experiences.
The building and facilities picture included forming a committee which will look at HVAC needs in all buildings, finding an ideal facility alignment for Pre-K through fifth grade and to bring additional high school athletic facilities to the Newman Road high school property.
Support of fundamental fairness of opportunity, achievement, dignity and respect for every student shaped the plan, as did expectations to excel and to provide the resources to do so.
Prior to the vote, each building principal noted the accomplishments of Vision 2020, the 13-year plan supplanted by Excellence and Equity 2025.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School, said it implemented a full-day kindergarten and a Pre-K program.
Jeremiah Bennett, Linntown Intermediate School, noted that individual computers and interactive wipe boards were introduced in all district classrooms.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, observed that foreign language instruction was introduced in the sixth grade. A media/television facility run by students has also proven to be popular.
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School, noted that Vision 2020 brought renovation and construction of new facilities, including the new high school. Changes and improvements to its grounds are ongoing.
A zoning permit needed for the creation of a wetland education area near Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School was given a go-ahead by directors. The action was taken to ensure the district would be in compliance should questions arise.
The district bought the so-called Baker property in 2017 and has been given a state DEP grant to turn the 1.25 acres into a more natural habitat and education area. Bradley Catherman, a district science teacher who initiated the effort, and Shannon Stamm of the Union County Conservation District, attended the Thursday night board meeting.
Directors approved purchase of a Bobcat 5610, a multi-purpose utility vehicle for $51,598, and a Hustler Super Z zero-turn mower for $6,222. A contract with Air Tech HVAC was approved which will allow the Winfield company to maintain kitchen freezers and refrigeration units. In the event of a breakdown, the district will get priority treatment and equipment discounts.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.