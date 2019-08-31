NORTHUMBERLAND — Reconstruction of King Street between Priestley Avenue and King Street Park continues. A new detour was implemented on Thursday.
Route 147 north traffic from Sunbury will be detoured using Priestley Avenue, Orange Street and Third Street.
Trucks over 36 feet in length using Route 147 north from Sunbury will be detoured using Veterans Memorial Bridge (Route 61), Routes 11/15 north, and Route 11 north to Northumberland.
Route 11 south traffic will be detoured in Northumberland using Orange Street, Third Street and Duke Street.
Trucks over 36 feet in length using Route 11 south will be detoured in Danville using Route 54 west, Interstate 80 west, and Route 15 south.
Temporary traffic signals have been activated at the intersections of Water Street and Orange Street, Front Street and Orange Street, and Third Street and Duke Street, to assist with the detour.
Parking restrictions are as follows:
Priestley Avenue: King Street to Orange Street, no parking on both sides of the street
Orange Street: Priestley Avenue to Water Street, no parking on both sides of the street
Water Street: No parking on both sides of the street
Orange Street: Front Street to Park Avenue, no parking on both sides of the street
Orange Street: Park Avenue to Third Street, no parking in the direction of the detour (northbound lane); Parking allowed on the opposite side of the street (southbound lane)
Third Street: From Orange Street to Queen Street, no parking in the direction of the detour (westbound lane); Parking allowed on the opposite side of the street (eastbound lane)
Third Street: Queen Street to Duke Street, no parking on both sides of the street
For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.
