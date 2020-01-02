HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police responded to 376 crashes and made 179 arrests for driving under the influence during the three-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26. Troopers did not investigate a single fatal collision over midweek holiday – a welcome change from last year’s four-day Christmas enforcement period, which saw six people killed in five separate crashes investigated by state police.
In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 1,885 speeding citations, 181 seatbelt citations, and 17 child safety seat citations.
Locally, Troop F which includes barracks in Montoursville, Milton, Selinsgrove and Stonington, reported 11 crashes were investigated. Of those, one was alcohol related.
Additionally, there were 10 DUI arrests, 115 speeding citations, 1 child seat infraction, 4 seat belt infractions, seven seat belt warnings and 152 other citations.
