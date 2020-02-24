LEWISBURG — On Saturday, an Eagle Scout Court of Honor was held for seven local Scouts at Faith Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. The Eagle Scout is the highest rank one can earn in Scouting.
To satisfy the rank of Eagle Scout, each Scout put their skills and talents to use as they provided a community service.
Joseph Beattie, son of Christie and Steven Beattie, planted 12 shade trees in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
Cole Temple, son of Leslie and Mark Temple, worked on stair construction at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
Jacob Humphrey, son of Tara and Dave Humphrey, made organizational improvements at the Faith Lutheran Church, including replacing old-style coat racks with flush wall-mounted hooks and constructing shelving units to hold toys and supplies.
Connor Wood,son of Lynn and Ian Wood, constructed a community dog park in the Brookpark Farms area while re-purposing materials from the old Turtle Creek Dog Park. Clayton Shaffer, son of Lannie Shaffer and Jean Homan, worked on rehabbing the parking lot at Faith Lutheran Church.
David Hall, son of Vickie Varklet and Don Hall, constructed raised garden beds with attached benches at the Union County Community Gardens. This was to allow those with decreased mobility to continue to enjoy gardening.
Nicholas Mahoney, son of Liz and Andy Mahoney, created a flag drop-off box at the American Legion as a place to retire tattered American flags.
After awards were presented and remarks from local dignitaries were made, a reception was held for the Scouts and their families at Faith Lutheran Church.
