LEWISBURG — A local manufacturer was recognized Thursday by a state regulatory agency.
It was good news for Pik Rite Inc. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) officials honored the locally owned company for reducing its environmental footprint and for lowering energy consumption.
Patrick McDonnell, Department of Environmental Protection secretary, said positive recognition is a little-known part of the department’s mission.
“One of the things we want to do is make sure we are helpful to communities and businesses in terms of achieving what they want to within the environment,” McDonnell said. “We are...very excited to actually see the work that goes into the way you adapt to the businesses you serve (and) also how you adapt your own footprint to better serve your employees (and) better serve the environment.”
Kevin Baker, engineering sales and service, said he had to ease the fears of a family member who was anxious about the DEP visit, noting that it would be a positive occasion.
“A lot of this is not just enforcement and conduct,” Baker said of the DEP. “There are positive sides to any government sector and we are fortunate to be on the positive side and we are appreciative of the help we do get.”
Pik Rite manufactures manure spreaders, tanks, harvesters and other equipment used in industry and agriculture. Products are made to customer specifications, rather than mass produced, and in use worldwide.
McDonnell, Baker, Jon Noaker, fabrication and welding manager, and others toured the plant from where materials are brought in to where the finished product exits.
Noaker noted that all Pike Rite operations are now efficiently done indoors, unlike in earlier days when some work was done outdoors. Improvements have included use of an enclosed area where parts are blasted with a sand-like medium before painting. They have learned how to contain and re-use the medium more efficiently.
Similarly, a special drying booth has sped up the painting process rather than air-drying equipment as it progressed through manufacturing.
Noaker credited the guidance of the Small Business Development Center Bucknell University.
Elvin Stoltzfus, Pik Rite owner, appreciated that continuity of visits and personnel has been maintained at a number of state agencies, including the DEP.
However, recently imposed tariffs on steel were also on his mind.
“It’s scary,” Stoltzfus said. “I think a lot of people are reacting out of fear right now. Like (with) price increases for steel where there are no solid benchmarks at all. We haven’t got anything yet, but we are watching it very close.”
Stoltzfus said much material was pre-ordered and noted that some steel producers are capitalizing off the initial reaction to the tariff announcements.
“It hasn’t impacted us too much,” Stoltzfus said. “It has a little, but not too much.”
McDonnell said lean management practices in place at Pik Rite were exemplary and could be used at his own agency.
Pik Rite received a 2017 Small Business Advantage Grant. The $7,000 award, matched with $14,000 in private investment to make plant lighting more efficient. Consumption was reduced by 54 percent, resulting in annual cost savings at about $6,600.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
