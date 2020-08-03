LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM), in partnership with the Mauch Millennial Project of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA), have announced a new pop-up exhibit, “Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage.”
The Mauch Millennial Project of the LWVLA was created to launch a series of initiatives to encourage young people in Union County to learn about and collectively engage in their democracy through voter education.
For additional information about the LCM and current programs, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
