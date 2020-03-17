HARRISBURG – Four regional state legislators have chosen to keep their district offices open to serve constituents amid the evolving COVID-19 situation in Pennsylvania, while encouraging residents to exercise discretion and use phone and email in lieu of “walk-in” services whenever possible.
The district offices of state Reps. Kurt Masser (R-1079), David Millard (R-109), David Rowe (R-85) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) will remain open and staffed to assist residents with any state government-related matter, as long as they are safely able to do so.
The representatives are providing the following telephone and online contact options for constituents, which are the preferred methods of communication during the statewide emergency declaration:
Masser
Elysburg District Office
Phone: 570-648-8017
Toll-free: 855-271-9386
Email: hhurst@pahousegop.com
Danville District Office
Phone: 570-275-3700
Email: hhurst@pahousegop.com
Millard
Berwick District Office
Phone: 570-759-8734
Email: cyacina@pahousegop.com
Bloomsburg District Office
Phone: 570-387-0246
Email: bcoolbaugh@pahousegop.com
Rowe
Mifflinburg District Office
Phone: 570-966-0052 or 570-837-0052
Email: dswope@pahousegop.com
Culver
Sunbury District Office
Phone: 570-286-5885
Toll-Free: 800-924-9060
Email: jcole@pahousegop.com
Selinsgrove District Office
Phone: 570-372-5510
Email: jcole@pahousegop.com
While these legislative offices will remain open to assist with PennDOT requests and all other state government matters, residents should be aware that most driver license and photo license centers throughout central Pennsylvania have been closed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For the most timely assistance with PennDOT requests, constituents are encouraged to use the department’s online services at www.dmv.pa.gov, which are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are no additional fees for using online services.
Residents are reminded that the deadline for submitting Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications is not until June 30.
For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at www.cdc.gov, or the Pennsylvania Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.
