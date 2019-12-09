Gadgets and Gizmos Expo
LEWISBURG — An Engineering Gadgets and Gizmos Expo will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in Davis Gym on the Bucknell University campus, Lewisburg.
The program is designed to bring together Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and children to learn about science, technology, engineering and math. It features gadgets and gizmos built by Bucknell engineering students.
For more information or to pre-register to attend, visit https://forms.gle/cvJNgh1C8mzzi5bt7.
SU launch dual-degree chemistry option
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has launched new dual-degree programs in chemistry with Case Western Reserve and Columbia universities and Washington University in St. Louis.
Chemistry majors at Susquehanna will be able to earn two bachelor’s degrees in five years – a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Susquehanna, followed by a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Case Western Reserve, Columbia or WashU.
“Students who take advantage of this option will receive the unique pairing of a liberal arts and sciences education and an engineering degree from one of three of the leading universities in the country,” said Swarna Basu, professor of chemistry at Susquehanna. “This ensures they stand out in a competitive workplace.”
Susquehanna already offers cooperative programs in engineering for students majoring in physics, mathematics or computer science.
Boguskis contribute $500,000 to BU
BLOOMSBURG— Michael and Beth Boguski have committed $500,000 to the Bloomsburg University Foundation to support experiential learning opportunities for students.
In recognition of this gift, prior commitments, and continued support of the student experience, Bloomsburg University named the dean’s suite in the Zeigler College of Business in their honor.
Since 2014 the Boguskis have championed professional development for students at Bloomsburg University, starting with a gift of $1 million to support BU’s commitment to Professional U. Their latest gift will assist students applying for Professional Experience Grants (PEGs); Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs; and students competing in the Husky Dog Pound.
A former member of the campaign cabinet for BU’s largest-ever capital campaign and a current member of the BU Foundation board, Michael Boguski maintains a strong connection to BU. He was a first-generation college student who began his career in risk management and insurance in 1986 after graduating from Bloomsburg University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.
He spent the last 22 years at Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, a member of the ProAssurance family of Companies. In May, he assumed the role of president, Specialty P&C at ProAssurance in Birmingham, Ala. Eastern Alliance Insurance Group, under the leadership of President Kevin Shook, continues to partner with Bloomsburg University on numerous student initiatives, including the Earned Income Tax Credit program.
