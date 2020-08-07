Bethany to begin rebuilding

MILTON — The work to rebuild a Milton church which was heavily damaged by a November fire is about to get underway.
Pastor Bill McNeal said an initial floor plan has been developed and will serve as a guide as the rebuilding of Bethany United Methodist Church begins.
James Nizinski, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, previously listed the cause of the fire as undetermined. Church members said lights in the building flashed off during a service held the Sunday prior to the Nov. 26 fire.
The church will be receiving $3 million from its insurance company to cover cleanup and restoration.
McNeal said the interior walls and plaster have now all been torn out of the building.
“We are hiring an architectural firm to do the (building) plans,” he said. “We are accepting bids for a construction manager.”
He hopes that construction on the building will get underway in September.
“The first project is going to be removing the roof and putting a new roof on so we can seal the building,” McNeal said.
The church has developed initial floor plans for the building.
“Starting with the four walls, we are going to be switching things around to modernize (the building), with handicapped accessibility, audio-visual (enhancements),” McNeal said. “We are going to do a swap on the sanctuary.”
Under the church’s previous configuration, McNeal said those who would enter the building from Front Street would see the pulpit area on the Elm Street side of the building.
With the new configuration, the church’s chancel area will be on the Front Street side of the building.
“That will highlight the three stained-glass windows that are on the front side of the church,” McNeal explained.
The area where the alter was formerly located will be converted into a restroom area and nursery.
A kitchen, capable of hosting meals, will be installed on the Elm Street side of the building.
“What we had in the basement, that was a catering kitchen,” McNeal explained. “It had no cooking facilities.
“Because of the renovations we are making, we are no longer grandfathered in to the floodplain,” he continued. “Everything is coming out of the basement and must be on the first-floor level. We are reconstructing all of the utilities.”
Tentatively, the restoration work is projected to be completed in June or July 2021.
“Like anything, we want it to happen yesterday, “ McNeal said. “Within the next couple of months, it’s going to get hectic. Even though we have a floor plan, we have to figure out all the particulars.”
If code enforcement approves, McNeal said it’s possible the church could start conducting services in the building prior to the completion of all of the work.
In the meantime, the church is continuing to use the West Milton United Methodist Church for services, held at 11 a.m. each Sunday at the church, 310 High St., West Milton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.