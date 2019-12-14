PORT TREVORTON — A 39-year-old Northumberland man was killed in a crash early Friday morning along Routes 11/15 south in Union Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Selinsgrove reported the crash occurred at 3:28 a.m. at 5254 South Susquehanna Trail (11/15). Jon R. Heintzelman was driving a 2017 Ford PK southbound when it went off the east berm, struck a concrete barrier impact attenuator, then spun counterclockwise and struck the concrete divider.
Heintzelman, who was belted, was dead at the scene, troopers noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.