MILTON — Change in any business, or industry, is inevitable. Change in the newspaper industry has long been fast and furious.
From the typewriter to state-of-the-art printing presses, to change brought on by government action and inaction — such as recent tariffs — newspaper publishers and staffs have to remain vigilent to provide the communities they serve with the news they can use.
“Yes, the newspaper industry has changed over the last 30 years and as our industry changed, so did we,” said Amy Moyer, Standard-Journal publisher since 1996. “Since the early 1990s we have evolved in to a multi-media company and we provide a wide array of services for our local businesses. We found companies were coming in from other states to sell advertising in our markets and we decided we could produce these projects as well. Restaurant menus, placemats and sports posters are a few examples.”
In addition to the daily newspaper, published six days a week in Milton, The Standard-Journal publishes dozens of pieces throughout the year, from the popular Relocation Guide to showcases featuring some of our larger communities. There’s also magazine publications featuring local counties, as well as books and booklets featuring a variety of topics. The “Honoring Valley Veterans” series has been featured in books released in each of the last four years, and another is being planned.
“Some of our most-read publications are done throughout the year,” said Moyer. “Our editorial and sales staffs have done a great job at creating one-of-a-kind pieces. This past year we produced our annual football program that is well received in the 18 local schools in the (Pa.) heartland (athletic) conference. We produced a stadium blanket that we give to the cheerleaders in those 18 school districts to throw out at football games. We like to do projects that are fun, benefit our advertisers and serve a purpose in our local communities. We literally have 12 or more special publications or projects on our sales calendar every month. We want our readers to shop local and to support local businesses.”
The Standard-Journal has long been a community-based entity, not just in terms of its publication, but also through service.
“We partner with organizations and donate monies back to them from the sales we generate,” said Moyer. “Recently we donated $2,000 to The River Valley Senior Providers Group, a non profit that awards grants to its members that provide services to seniors and those with disabilities. We produced a veterans series and give back to the American Legions and VFWs.”
Many of the publications that endure today were the first of their kind in the valley, and many have been imitated and duplicated by various other businesses and newspapers.
“We were one of the first newspapers in the state to partner with chambers of commerce to begin membership guides and maps,” said Moyer. “In the 1990s we worked with Evangelical Community Hospital to print a quarterly publication, that they continue to print and distribute on their own to this day to promote health and wellness.”
