SELINSGROVE — Schools from across the valley participated in the recent Soroptimist International of SUN Counties Inc.’s fourth “Dream It, Be It: Career Support for Girls conference,” held Nov. 15 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club, Selinsgrove.
Emcee and conference mentor Karen Gehers kicked off the day welcoming the girls and encouraging them to embrace the support around them. In her opening message, Gehers emphasized that it is okay to not have a firm career plan. This theme carried throughout the day, along with the message that anything they choose to do is within their reach.
The students learned about career exploration, which covered: What is possible, what is right for me, and how to prepare for it, from Angela Hummel of Angela Hummel Consulting and Diane Weller of Diane Weller Coaching; supporting career and educational goals from Paula Dickey, director, YES to the Future Program at CSIU and Dream It, Be It Chair Heather Britton; building confidence and resilience from attorney and Magisterial District Judge Lori Hackenberg, and balancing stress from Valerie Flamini, professor of Music Education at Penn State University.
Professionals from various career backgrounds engaged in lunch-time conversation with the students to share their experiences and offer insight into the many questions asked. Participating school counselors described the day as rich in resources, energy, and inspiration, for the students and counselors alike.
