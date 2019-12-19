TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run High School recently recognized its students of the month for December
Outstanding Senior
Meredith J. Gardner, daughter of Richard and Jennifer Gardner, was recognized as the Oustanding senior for December.
Meredith is active in Concert Choir (president), Drama Club (president), National Honor Society (vice president), Open Door Club, Youth in Philanthropy, fall dramas and spring musicals.
Her community involvement includes Camp Good News (counselor), Good News Inc & CEF of Eastern PA, summer missionary, Watsontown CMA Youth Group and Worship Band.
Her hobbies include piano and voice lessons.
Meredith’s awards and achievements include NMMT National and International Guilt Top Talent Winner for Piano, Spanish Conversationalist Award, distinguished honor roll, BLSV graduate and HOBY representative.
She plans to attend Messiah College and major in secondary history with a minor in religion or teaching English as a second language.
Turbotville Lions Club
Student of the Month
Madison B. Steckley, daughter of James and Melissa Steckley, was honored as the Turbotville Lions Club Student of the Month for December.
Madison is active in National Honor Society (historian), National Art Honor Society (historian), Spanish Club (historian), Youth in Philanthropy, “Warrior” yearbook staff and Concert Choir.
Her community involvement includes Lewisburg Arts Council Photography Club and New Testament Assembly of God, Millville (Sunday school teacher).
Her hobbies include photography, dancing and drawing.
Her awards and achievements include honor roll.
She plans to attend a college or university and major in photography and/or advertising and marketing.
Watsontown Lions Club
Student of the Month
Zachary T. Schaeffer, son of Kevin and Joyce Schaeffer, was honored as the Watsontown Lions Club Student of the Month for December.
Zachary is active in soccer (captain), track and field and Outdoor Club.
His hobbies include snowboarding, indoor soccer and kayaking.
Her awards include honor roll and Soccer: Defender of the Year, 2018 and 2019.
Zachary plans to attend college or a university and major in nursing.
Milton Rotary Club
Vocational Student of the Month
Noah R. Hunt, son of Jeremy and Norie LeBarron, was recognized as the Milton Rotary Club Vocational Student of the Month for December.
Noah is active in football and wrestling.
His awards and achievements include wrestling (three-time state qualifier, section champion and All-Academic Second Team).
He plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technolgoy to major in accounting.
