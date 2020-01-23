MILTON — The Standard-Journal’s roster boasts more than 200 years of experience in providing a six-day daily newspaper. Needless to say, the work involved in producing a newspaper to readers for the last 130 years has provided its own fair share of stories.
Many of those on staff remember days when the paper was still being crafted by hand — literally.
“I can remember when they were cutting columns and pasting them, making sure they were in the right order,” said Karen Hendricks, one of the longest tenured employee with 32 years of service.
Hendricks started in circulation, then moved into billing and eventually accounting.
Editor Chris Brady started in the newsroom in the days when digital cameras were still not in widespread use and film was developed daily for the newspaper.
“We’d use one-hour photo services,” he said. “I remember Huck (former editor John Huckaby) held the paper one morning so that I could develop film from a massive barn fire in Union County.”
Brady was also in the newsroom Sept. 11, 2001, when the terror attacks gripped the nation, and the local community.
“That’s an event everyone remembers and I remember standing here at the computers trying to get the latest information,” he said. “While you yourself are trying to process what just happened to our nation, you also have to continue working, determining how we can tell the overall story, and provide a local angle.”
That day’s edition proved to be one of the only ones in the nation with information on the attack, delivered the day of the attack. Local schools were on lockdown, and The Standard-Journal reported it.
Brady also remembers the historic run of a Milton softball team to the Little League World Series title in 2006. The newspaper covered the girls team from the time they were 9 and 10 years old, through visits to the series in Seattle, all the way to Delaware, where the girls’ dreams came true.
Such events provide the newspaper, and each of its departments, to spring into action and involve the entire community. Congratulations pages are crafted, and special sections printed so that the girls, family members, and the community at large, can remember the event for decades to come.
Tricia Dreese, a 10-year veteran at the newspaper, is active in a number of community organizations through her work at The Standard-Journal. She detailed one of the assignments she looks forward to annually.
“One of the things I enjoy most is Design An ad, where we go into the local schools and educate students as to why local businesses advertise,” said Dreese. “In today’s age schools are so focused on state exams and tests, and this give the students a creative outlet they may not have on a daily basis. I always enjoy seeing their creativity.”
Matt Farrand, who covers Union County for the newsroom, is a seven-plus-year veteran with a long history as a newsroom, dating back years on the radio.
“It’s always great to know that people read your work,” said Farrand. “There are times when I can’t walk 50 yards down Market Street in Lewisburg and not run into someone who has read something had something to say about it. News, of course, is the bulk of it and I recall several stories which resonated with people.
“Among them were pieces a proposed power plant in White Deer Township which would have used scrap tires as fuel. Since the developer of that plant would not return calls or any communication, I did a little background work and found s similar plant in another state which was shut down. People here, the opposition to the plant, noticed and appreciated it.”
Nineteen-year veteran Kevin Mertz has long enjoyed providing coverage of the work emergency responders provide throughout the valley. He also reflected on his work covering some of the local area’s, and nation’s, most prominent lawmakers as they passed through the region.
“I was able to cover a group of Lewisburg-area residents as they delivered petitions relating to the health care debate to Sen. Bob Casey, the office of then-Sen. Arlen Specter and to former Congressman Chris Carney,” said Mertz. “After delivering those petitions, the group then traveled to Philadelphia, where President Barack Obama was the keynote speaker at a political fundraising event.
“I will never forget the experience of standing a few feet away from a president of the United States, as a group of local residents looked on with excitement. I will also always remember how impressed I was with the Secret Service agents which surrounded the room as part of the president’s security detail.I made the comment after the event that regardless of one’s political beliefs, it’s powerful seeing a president of the United Sates so up close.”
Publisher Amy Moyer has been part of the newspaper for more than 30 years, and has served as publisher in Milton for more than 23 years.
When asked the most difficult part of the business, Moyer said, “It is getting people to understand why our newspaper is behind a paywall on the internet. Everyone associates the internet with free, but we are a business with real expenses. We are not a nonprofit, nor do we receive grant monies. We have salaries, health, business and liability insurances, utilities, printing costs, website hosting fees, taxes, all the expenses any other business has to pay.”
Growth at The Standard-Journal continues to this day, Moyer noted.
“In October, 2015 our owners purchased several properties, one of which is The News-Item in Shamokin Pa. and The Daily Review and Towanda Printing Company in Towanda, Pa., which houses a state-of-the-art printing facility. In May 2017 we decided to move our printing to this facility where we could produce more color and increase our page counts.
“The newspaper industry is not for everyone. It is an extremely fast-paced business. We are never done for the day. There is always one more advertiser you could call, one more story to tell, one more project to coordinate.
“We have a dedicated staff at the newspaper. And we have a great independent carrier force as well who understand the importance of delivering the newspaper every day.
“I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
