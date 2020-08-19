MILTON — As she stood in her classroom at Meadowbrook Christian School, sanitizing pencil cases which will be used by students this school year, tears came to Lorraine Clendaniel’s eyes as she thought about students returning to the classroom.
“I’ve missed them,” Clandaniel, a first-grade teacher, said of the students. “They are very precious... It’s good for them to be able to be here.”
Classes for Meadowbrook students begin Wednesday, Aug. 26, with in-person instruction to be offered five days per week.
Like all schools across Pennsylvania, Meadowbrook, switched to a virtual learning format in March to finish out the 2019-2020 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kristen Devlin, school administrator, said anticipation among staff for the start of the new school year — and the return of students to the school building — is running high.
“Especially being a ministry, that’s what (our teachers) are here to do, to pour into the lives of our students,” she said. “Mental health is a big topic right now. For kids to be here, we want to be able to pour into their lives academically and spiritually.”
Devlin said that’s much easier to accomplish by holding in-person classes, rather than web based.
Approximately 325 students are enrolled so far for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We have a list of people calling each day asking for tours,” Devlin said. “They want a five-day, brick-and-mortar school experience (for their children).”
In order to prepare for the new school year, Devlin said Meadowbrook developed a Health and Safety Plan, based on recommendations by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“We are asking students to wear masks coming into school, when they leave, and in the hallway,” she said, adding that everyone will have their temperatures checked when entering the building.
“In the classrooms, we’ve invested financially into making our class sizes small,” Devlin said. “We’ve hired teachers we wouldn’t normally hire.”
The school has approximately 60 staff members.
In previous years, Devlin said if an elementary classroom size reached 28 students, an additional teacher would be hired in order to maintain a smaller class size. This year, with the hiring of additional staff, 10 to 15 students will be in each elementary class.
An additional middle school level teacher has been hired in order to help maintain smaller class sizes at that age level.
With the additional staff being hired, resulting in smaller class sizes, Devlin said students will not have to wear masks when seated at their desks as social distancing will be able to be accomplished.
“The largest high school group that will be together at one time is 25 (students),” Devlin said.
For that class, a portable divider wall has been removed between two rooms in order to create more space in the classroom to accommodate social distancing.
The school has implemented additional cleaning rotations, Devlin said. Christ Wesleyan Church has installed a germ-killing ultraviolet cleaning system in the auditorium used by the school.
The church has also made additional classroom spaces in its facility available to the school.
Although the school intends to maintain a five-day per week schedule of in-person instruction, Devlin said Meadowbrook is prepared should the state again mandate a switch to virtual learning.
The school provides Chromebooks to all students in grades nine through 12, which can be taken home from school in order to complete assignments.
Students in grades six through eight are also assigned devices which are used in the classroom. Those would also be available to be taken home should a switch to virtual learning be mandated.
At the elementary level, Devlin said the school could provide electronic devices for home use to students in need of those, should a virtual education switch be required.
Throughout the school year, she said teachers will be working with students on the platforms to be used for virtual instruction, in order to best prepare students should the learning model change.
As she reiterated several times while discussing Meadowbrook’s back-to-school plans, Devlin said the most difficult part for teachers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been not being able to have in-person interaction with their students.
Each year, Meadowbrook Christian School selects a theme along which instruction for the year is carried out. The theme this year is from Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God.”
“We are serving a lord and savior who is not surprised by anything,” Devlin said. “God is in control.”
In the midst of the pandemic, Devlin said it will be stressed throughout the school year that students should trust God to handle all of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
“God’s got this,” she said.
