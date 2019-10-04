SUNBURY — Norman Gundrum Jr. appeared to choke back tears when Judge Paige Rosini resentenced him Thursday to time served, making him immediately eligible for parole. Gundrum, as a teen, had been convicted of homicide in the 1993 stabbing death of Bobby Coup in Milton.
There was plenty of emotion in Northumberland County’s Courtroom 2 following the decision of Rosini, which came in the wake of hours of testimony and cross examination the day prior.
Gundrum had been behind bars since convicted in 1995. The 6-foot, 7-inch man walked into the courtroom hunched over, and with a bit of a limp.
Gundrum was 16 when he fatally stabbed Coup in 1993. Following conviction, he was sentenced to life without parole.
Defense Counsel Joseph R. D’Andrea addressed Rosini with a short statement prior to the ruling. He noted the stark difference in the man sitting to his left during the proceeding, and the boy shown in media coverage from the 1990s.
“He was a really young, tall, skinny boy,” he said. “It made me realize what we’re looking at now, a man. A boy did this, not a man.
“He’s evolved into a wonderful man.”
After the resentencing, a composed Gundrum stood, waived to a group of supporters, and left the courtroom. D’Andrea met with supporters and shared hugs and tears.
“Obviously we’re thrilled,” said D’Andrea, still wiping tears from his face. “It’s a very fair, and just, result. I didn’t do this. Norman did this. Norman has changed his life.”
Rosini agreed, noting that Gundrum’s testimony, and that of his supporters on Wednesday, factored heavily into the decision.
“It’s a very difficult decision for the commonwealth, the victim’s family and everyone here supporting Mr. Gundrum,” said Rosini. “It’s not easy for anyone involved.”
The commonwealth had been seeking 35 years to life as part of the resentencing — made possible by the Supreme Court’s 2016 Post-Conviction Relief Act for teens who committed murder and received sentences of life without parole. Defense counsel argued for time served.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the commonwealth did not oppose resentencing.
Rosini said she was convinced Gundrum had turned his life around.
“Through testimony, Norman’s history, the abuse he suffered and steps he took to better himself, I adopt the argument of defense counsel,” said Rosini. “I feel is it appropriate to resentence time served.”
The judge added she was “particularly persuaded” by victim impact statements from the victim’s mother.
Rosini noted that Gundrum is immediately eligible for parole. D’Andrea said he expects Gundrum to be released in a matter of months, but it is all dependent upon the parole board.
“There was a lot of documentation — thousands and thousands of pages,” said D’Adrea, of his five-year effort. “You think about it... A kid was committed to life, his entire existence would have been in jail, as an adult.”
Testimony Wednesday included the sexual abuse Gundrum experienced as a child.
“To be sexually abused one time?” D’Andrea said. “That’s bad. To have been abused hundreds of times?”
Gundrum’s work achieving his GED, associate’s degrees and charitable work — which included the establishment of a scholarship in Coup’s name — showed he’d changed his ways, D’Andrea said.
“He did it on his own, in jail, without any notion he’d see this day,” said D’Andrea. “He changed his life.”
When talking with Gundrum days ago, D’Andrea said he asked him what he might do if he was released.
“He said, ‘I want to go swimming.’” said D’Andrea. “You give him a chance (now) to live his life.”
