On the job

Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Jennifer Colna has been named director of Project Management at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Colna is responsible for planning, executing, and finalizing projects according to deadlines and budget. She also oversees quality control of the many ongoing projects through their lifecycle.
An Evangelical employee since 2015, Colna began her career at the hospital in the position of project manager 1 and was promoted to project manager 2 in 2017. During her years with the department, she led the completion of the record retention and policy manager implementation projects, the completion of the on-campus Center for Orthopaedics renovation project, and received her Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.
Colna holds a Master of Public Administration Degree from The Pennsylvania State University. She is trained in Six Sigma-Total Quality Fundamentals and is certified in 5S Concept and as a Kaizen Facilitator.
Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Janice Omlor, D.O., has been named as medical director of Anesthesia at Evangelical Community Hospital.
The medical director of Anesthesia ensures quality of service by supervising and coordinating activities directly related to the anesthesia program. This role also works in collaboration with the Evangelical Medical Services Organization (EMSO) and staff and acts as a liaison between the Hospitalist professional staff, the Hospital, and the medical community.
Omlor earned her Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency at Hershey Medical Center. She is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology. Omlor worked at Mid Penn Anesthesia since 1999 and has been the medical director of the Evangelical Ambulatory Surgical Center (EASC) and its anesthesiology program since 2007. In 2015, she became employed by the EMSO.
Omlor served as a medical staff appointee on the Evangelical board of directors from 2013 to 2018.
Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Lisa Bock, associate professor of computer information technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology, has written “Learn Wireshark,” a 432-page book devoted to the software that aids network administrators in troubleshooting their networks and identifying potential attacks.
Bock’s book consists of 16 chapters covering a variety of topics, including navigating the Wireshark interface, troubleshooting network latency issues, and deep packet analysis of common protocols such as TCP, IP, ARP and ICMP. For many of the concepts, Bock provides online resources, so readers can download packet captures and follow lessons.
“Learn Wireshark” is published by Packt, a Birmingham, England, company that has published more than 6,500 books and videos geared to enhancing the skills of IT professionals.
Bock has a master’s degree from the University of Maryland University College and holds numerous certifications. She’s been trained in forensics, networking, steganography and network security. During the past 16 years, she has taught courses ranging from networking to biometrics and security to unified communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.