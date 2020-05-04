MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes has awarded Brad Mercer the top selling National Sales Achievement Award for first quarter of 2020.
Mercer has served as a log home representative for over 20 years and works at the corporate office in Middleburg. He was cited for stellar customer service as he assisted multiple homeowners with the design, pricing, material selections and coordination of all log, timber and hybrid home package sales.
"Brad's sales record is very impressive, and his outstanding attention to detail and customer service is highly acclaimed," said Lynda Tompkins, principal at Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes. "Timberhaven is fortunate to have such a professional, passionate salesperson on its staff. With Brad's assistance, we will continue to bring custom home dreams to reality."
