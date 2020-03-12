‘Mask-arade’ runs through April
BLOOMSBURG — A new show, entitled “Mask-arade,” runs through April 17 at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.
The show consists of paintings, as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture.
The gallery is open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
BTE announces tour dates
BLOOMSBURG — Beginning in February, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will perform “Ancient Thunder: Stories from Greek Mythology,” its 42nd annual Theatre In the Classroom (TIC) production. Tour dates run through May 22.
With BTE’s energetic storytelling style, props, music, and audience involvement, BTE brings these stories to elementary and middle school cafeterias, gymnasiums, libraries and other performance spaces across Pennsylvania and beyond.
Shows are presented by actors in an animated story-theater style followed by a post-performance discussion.
A comprehensive study guide is provided prior to educators to maximize the educational value of the theatre experience.
Booking dates for the 2020 tour are available. Teachers, administrators, and parent-teacher organizations should call BTE’s School Programs Director, Paula Henry at 570-458-4075, email phenry@bte.org or visit www.bte.org.
WR to present ‘Oliver’
TURBOTVILLE — “Oliver” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday in the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, Turbotville.
Ballet performance in Milton
MILTON — Ballet Magnificat will present “Deliver Us” at 7 p.m. Friday at Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
The Jackson, Miss., based company was founded in 1986 by International Ballet Competition silver medalist Kathy Thibodeaux and her husband Keith Thibodeaux.
For more information, visit www.balletmagnificat.com.
Contra Dance
LEWISBURG — A Contra Dance will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St., Lewisburg.
Bob Nicholson will serve as caller to the music of Unbowed.
All dances will be taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience is necessary.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothes, and soft-soled, non-marking shoes. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Duo Sureño to perform at Bloomsburg University
BLOOMSBURG — Duo Sureño will perform “Music of the 21st Century” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium, Bloomsburg University. The concert will be free and open to the public.
Duo Sureño is comprised of soprano Nancy King and guitarist Rob Nathanson. The concert will also include special guest Laurent Estoppey, saxophone.
The performers will also give masterclasses for students at noon that day in Hass Center for the Arts, rooms 164, 166 and 227. The classes are open to the public.
King is and associate professor and coordinator of vocal studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, artistic director of Opera Wilmington, and an active performer and guest lecturer.
Nathanson, a classical and baroque guitarist, is an active recitalist and orchestral soloist, now focusing on chamber music, with concerts throughout the United States, as well as performances in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Austria, Slovenia and Canada. He has performed as part of the Ryoanji Duo and the North Carolina Guitar Quartet since 1992 and as part of Duo Sureño since 1999.
Estoppey has primarily devoted himself to contemporary music but also performs and teaches classic saxophone repertoire and transcriptions of baroque music.
Tower of Power to perform in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — Tower of Power will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
The group, from Oakland, Calif., features horn-driven sound and will release its 27th album two days after the performance.
Contra Dance
STATE COLLEGE — The Central Pennsylvania Country Dance Association will hold a Contra Dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the State College Friends School, 1900 University Drive, State College.
Terry Bachmann, of Harrisburg, will call the dances to music by the Contra Rebels.
For more information, call 814-880-0338 or visit cpcda.org.
Mansfield concert choir to perform in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Mansfield University Concert Choir will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
The choir is conducted by Dr. Peggy Dettwiler.
Doolin’ to perform in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — Doolin’ will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Wiliamsport.
The group plays Celtic and Irish music.
Blues audition concert planned
WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Blues Association’s (BBA) 28th annual “Billtown Blues Challenge” Festival Audition Concert will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Genetti Hotel Ballroom, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Doors open at 3.
The competition will include: Roar and Jangle from Williamsport, Kevin Hyatt Band from Mansfield, Noaker-Combs Duo from Lewisburg, JP Williams w/Eddie The Harp from Tunkhannock, The Cadillac Cats from Williamsport, Selinsgrove based Jason P Yoder, and Becky Blue and the Brand New Review from Selinsgrove.
All performers were required to apply through a submission process and all criteria and performance rules align with those set forth by the Blues Foundation in Memphis, Tenn.
Chorale to present Bob Dylan Oratorio
MIFFLINBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will present The Times They Are A-Changin’: A Dylan Oratorio at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg.
The SVC Board voted to join a consortium to commission Steven Hackman to write A Dylan Oratorio. The piece is approximately 30-35 minutes and includes several of the songwriter’s most iconic songs, including “Like A Rolling Stone,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and “Mr. Tambourine Man.”
The piece includes an arrangement of the traditional Shaker melody “Simple Gifts,” arranged for chorus, string quartet and piano, a choral mash-up of Randall Thompson’s “Alleluia and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah,” and two works by the contemporary Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo
The event will include a silent auction featuring memorabilia from a private Bob Dylan collection, including an original, one-of-a-kind painting. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Susquehanna Valley Chorale.
Various items will be on display prior to both performances, and the bidding will close at the end of intermission, with the winners being announced during the second half of the program.
Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.svcmusic.org/current-concert-season/the-times-they-are-a-changin/ by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.
The Susquehanna Valley Chorale will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in its 2020-21 season. For more information about the chorale, its mission and performances, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
University choirs to present free concert
LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Choirs will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the Bucknell University campus.
Other upcoming events include: Su La Setra Amorosa: Songs of the Italian Baroque, noon Thursday, March 28, on the Weis Center stage; and A Conversation with Christopher Cerrone, composer of “The Branch Will Not Break,” noon Friday, March 28, on the Weis Center stage.
Milton to stage ‘The Addams Family’
MILTON — “The Addams Family” will be presented at 7 p.m. April 16-18 and 2 p.m. April 19 in the Milton Area High School auditorium.
To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com.
Trinity Irish Dance Company at Bloom U
BLOOMSBURG —The Trinity Irish Dance Company will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the Haas Center of the Arts, Mitrani Hall, Bloomsburg University.
Tickets are available at the box office 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom.
Call 570-389-4409 for ticket sales and general information and 570-389-2795 for group sales and special arrangements.
Elias Center announces season schedule
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the performing arts recently announced its 2020 season.
The schedule starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, with “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” by the Traveling Lantern Theatre, followed at 7 p.m. by The Keystone Brass. The New Jersey Snake Man performs on Saturday, June 27 followed at 7 p.m by The Keystone Brass.
Adventure in fun, on Saturday, July 11, will include Adventures in Fun. History Day Camp is also scheduled for July at a date to be announced.
The Monkey Man will appear Saturday, Aug. 8 and the educational Critter Connections is on the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22. Exotic Edventures will bring live animals to the Elias on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Holiday time at the Elias includes Winterfest during the Christkindl Market Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12 and at 7 p.m on Monday, Dec. 21, Christmas in the Parlor with KJ and the Elias Parlor Gang.
Visit www.mifflinburgpa.com or email mhra@dejazzd.com for more information.
United Way hosts music festival
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will be joining forces to host a music festival, Live United Live, to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The festival will be held 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Spyglass Winery, Sunbury.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
The event will include food and beverage stands, live music and comedic intermissions. All proceeds will go toward the creation and further development of a Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.spyglassridgewinery.com/upcoming-shows.
