Harvest Festival Pops concert
MILTON — Sixty singers will present the annual Milton Harvest Festival Pops Concert at 7 tonight at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
The concert will be under the direction of Connie Pawling Young and Russ Wynn, with accompanist Brett Hosterman on piano, Sharon Styer on keyboard, John Collins on drums and McKenna Mowry on piccolo.
Music will include a Carpenter medley, and Broadway tunes from “Godspell,” “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Evita” and “Guys and Dolls.” Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing” will be performed, along with “Set Me as a Seal and “Fly Away.”
Duets will be performed by Naomie Dries and Hank Baylor, as well as Natalie Wagner and Katelyn Williams. Solos will include “Perfect” by Chris Dries, “Memory” by Tammy Hile and “Old Man River” by David Younger. Sarah Dries, Russ Wynn and Sarah Franciscus will also perform solos.
The cost to attend will be $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
‘Arty Lee’ to perform
LEWISBURG — “Arty Lee,” whose real name is Art Lieberman, will present a piano performance from 5:30 to 8:30 tonight at La Primavera Restaurant, Lewisburg.
Leiberman’s career started at 17, when he was a demo singer at the Metropolitan Recording Studio in New York City. He could once perform over 18,000 songs without sheet music.
Bloomsburg Fair concert lineup
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair will feature a mix of rock and country acts on the Weis Markets Grandstand this fair season.
Entertainment includes Rival Sons, Friday; Amy Grant, Sunday; The Oak Ridge Boys, Monday; Cheap Trick, Tuesday; Old Dominion with special guest Brandon Lay, Thursday, Sept. 26; Foreigner and Loverboy, Friday, Sept. 27; and Toby Keith with special guest Davisson Brothers Band, Saturday, Sept. 28.
Kidz announce schedule
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its upcoming schedule.
The schedule for the puppet team includes:
• 1 p.m. Saturday, Milton Harvest Festival Parade, Milton.
• 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Faith UMC, 203 Arch St., Sunbury.
A yard sale fundraiser will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, during the Watsontown Community Yard Sales, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org, email puppets@hiskingdomkidz.org or call 570-838-3133.
SVC announces schedule
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s 2019-2020 concert season will feature the music of Bob Dylan and Queen, as well as traditional composers.
The season will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 with “Serenade to Music, the Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams,” at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
A celebration of three works by the Romantic Era composer, this concert will feature a soprano and baritone soloist. In addition to the title piece, the SVC will also perform “Toward the Unknown Region” and “Dona Nobis Pacem.”
The SVC will present “Candlelight Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. The concert will feature special guests, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.
In the spring, the SVC will present a newly commissioned work, “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” a Dylan Oratorio, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan, with a twist.
The SVC Pops Concert, featuring the music of Queen and other classic rock hits of the ‘70s, will be held May 8-9 in Weber Auditorium, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
A season subscription costs $70 and consists of four “freestyle” tickets that can be used at any SVC concert in any combination.
Individual tickets range from $20-22 depending on the performance and $8 for a student ticket for all performances. Youth under the age of 12 will be admitted free.
For more information about the SVC and to purchase performance tickets, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
Singers to begin rehearsals
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers will begin rehearsals for the 2019 Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the church.
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
CWC to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-10, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. The shows will be held at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets are available online at www.cwtheatre.org and at The Well Read Bookstore on the church campus.
Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance, unless they are sold out.
Milton Art Bank holding Fringe Festival
MILTON — The Milton Fringe Festival will be held Oct. 10-12 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Ticketed evening performances will showcase drag, burlesque and vaudeville clowning.
The first 50 tickets sold to each event will receive a reserved seat in the front rows.
Daytime events will include programming designed to encourage the exchange of diverse and thought-provoking ideas.
The event is being co-produced by CommUnity Zone Lewisburg and sponsored by TAGG Magazine, POZ Magazine, Civil War Cider, TIME and ACLUPA.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miltonfringe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.