WR presenting ‘Radium Girls’
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run High School Drama Club will present its fall play, “Radium Girls,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door.
Dirty Dozen Brass Band coming to Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will perform at 7:30 tonight at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Presented by the Williamsport Community Concert Association, the band is described as “bold Louisiana brass... electrified with a high-octane, eclectic fusion of bebop jazz, funk, reggae and soul.”
For ticket information, visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.
Vocal ensembles to present concerts
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will present two concerts showcasing the Department of Music’s vocal ensembles.
Both events are free and open to the public.
The University Choir and Chamber Singers, under the direction of Amy Vorhees, assistant professor of music, will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Stretansky Concert Hall in the Cunningham Center for Music and Art.
The University Chorale, under the direction of Judith White, adjunct faculty member in music, will present a concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, also in Stretansky Concert Hall.
Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Countryside Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg
Dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothing and soft-soled, non-marking shoes.
Participants under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Tory Lanez to perform in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg hosts Tony Lanez and Lil Gnar
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Student Concert Committee of CGA will present Tory Lanez, with special guest Lil Gnar, at 7 p.m. Sunday in Nelson Field House on the campus of Bloomsburg University.
Lanez is a Canadian singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer.
All tickets are general admission. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Bloomsburg University Kehr Union Student Activities Office.
Tickets can also be purchased online at http://www.universe.com by searching Tory Lanez.
For more information, call 570-389-5212.
Chorale to hold Veteran’s Day Salute
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale since 1993, will hold its fall concert, “A Veteran’s Day Salute,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
SVYC singers come from Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties. The singers began rehearsing for the performance in August. The Preparatory Chorus will perform “Thank You Soldiers” and “This Land is Your Land.” The Camerata Chorus will present “In Flanders Fields,” “My Johnny’s a Soldier” and “When Johnny Comes Marching Home.” The Valley Singers will sing “Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” Several singers will be featured as soloists.
The SVYC is under the direction of Coleen Renshaw, with Verlaine Shaw providing piano accompaniment.
In addition to the fall youth ensemble performance, the SVYC singers will accompany the Susquehanna Valley Chorale as part of Candlelight Christmas on Dec. 14 and 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
Tickets for the fall SVYC performance are $10 for adults, $5 for youth, and free for children 6 and under and can be purchased at the door, at www.SVCMusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/svyc-tickets/or by calling 570-547-0455.
Elias center announces programming changes
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the Performing Arts, located at South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg, has announced several schedule changes.
“Peter Pan” will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the play starting at 1.
The cost will be $10 for adults and free for children with a paid adult. The performance had been scheduled for Dec. 7.
An Elias Christmas program will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. The program replaces Christmas in the Parlor. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis food bank.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgpa.com.
Kidz announce events
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its upcoming schedule of performances and events.
The following will be held:
• 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Milton Ministerium’s Community Pre-Thanksgiving Concert, Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985 Broadway Road, Milton.
• Wednesday, Watsontown Nursing and Rehab Bible study.
• Thursday, Nov. 14, senior home visits in Drums
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Little League Museum Kids Day, South Williamsport.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Wendy’s fundraiser, Lewisburg.
• Tuesday, Nov. 18, senior home visits in Lycoming County.
• 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Tamaqua Adult Day Care Center program.
• 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Rejoicing Spirits, Selinsgrove, program.
Nornhold to lecture at Taber MuseumWILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a Coffee Hour lecture at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The lecture, given by historian Rich Nornhold, will address the tradition of clear candy making with a look at some of the metal molds that were used. Nornhold will have samples of the candy for the guests to try.
On Christmas Eve following a long-established tradition, children of Pennsylvania German families would leave a plate on the table hoping that it would be filled with nuts, an apple or an orange, and clear toy candy. The candy, often made in whimsical shapes such as farm animals, trains, or Father Christmas were created from a solution of corn syrup, sugar and water. Yellow, red or green food coloring were often used to enhance the candy’s appeal.
Nornhold has been studying and admiring decorative arts for most of his life. He remembers his great-great-grandfather handing out clear candy as Christmas mementoes to his extensive family.
His early love of history developed into a teaching career which spanned 40 years, teaching history and government studies at Warrior Run High School. As well, he has been associated with the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Days Apprenticeship program. He is proficient in mentoring 12 different trades, including coopering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.