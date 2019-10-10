Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Countryside Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg
Michael Kernan will serve as caller to the music of Lux Bridge.
All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed.
Participants under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian. For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Folk musicians plan dance
FREEBURG — A dance will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Freeburg Community Center, 11 E. Church St., Freeburg.
Country, square, line, two-step and round dances will be called, with McNett Country supplying the music. Beginners and families are welcome and refreshments will be available.
Call 717-395-3660 for more information.
Williamsport Chamber Players to open season
WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Chamber Players will kick off its inaugural season Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Community Arts Center (CAC) in downtown Williamsport.
Sponsored by Lycoming College and directed by William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor of music at Lycoming College and department chair, the group brings together local musicians who share a passion for performing small ensemble and chamber music.
The first concert, “The Music of Poulenc,” will feature the works of Francis Poulenc, including “Sonata for horn, trumpet, and trombone,” and “Suite française.” The repertoire will also include “Aubade” for piano and 18 instruments, featuring pianist Gary Boerckel, Ph.D., professor emeritus of music at Lycoming College.
Future concerts for the series include “Glorious Serenades” on Jan. 29 at the CAC, “Transition Points: Instrumental Music for Two Voices” on Feb. 23 in Lycoming College’s Shangraw Performance Hall in the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall, and “Sighs that Blow the Fire of Love: The Henry Purcell Primer” on Apr. 26 at the CAC.
All performances begin at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the CAC box office or on the CAC’s website.
SVC announces schedule
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s 2019-2020 concert season will feature the music of Bob Dylan and Queen, as well as traditional composers.
The season will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 with “Serenade to Music, the Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams,” at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
The SVC will present “Candlelight Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. The concert will feature special guests, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.
In the spring, the SVC will present a newly commissioned work, “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” a Dylan Oratorio, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan, with a twist.
The SVC Pops Concert, featuring the music of Queen and other classic rock hits of the ‘70s, will be held May 8-9 in Weber Auditorium, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
For more information about the SVC and to purchase performance tickets, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
