LEWISBURG – A traveling exhibit featuring cultural, historical and recreational images of the Susquehanna Greenway is on display in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of March.
The 40 images included in the exhibit are winners, past and present, of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership’s (SGP) annual photo contest. The contest encourages individuals of all ages and ability levels to go outside, explore, and capture — via photography — the many landscapes, resources, and towns along the 500-mile Susquehanna Greenway corridor, Pennsylvania’s largest greenway.
Submitted photos are reviewed and scored by a panel of judges that include local artists, press, professional photographers, and full-time SGP staff. Winning images receive prizes and are printed, framed, and added to the traveling photo gallery, which is showcased at venues along the corridor as visual touchpoints between the public and the Susquehanna River. The next contest opens on April 1. Learn more at susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit http://unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/info/displays.
