WILLIAMSPORT – The Dallas String Quartet will deliver its passionate fusion of classical and contemporary music to the Community Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
Described by The Wall Street Journal as “not your grandmother’s string quartet,” DSQ has sold out high-profile venues, symphony halls and blues havens alike, and played alongside such artists as Josh Groban, Chicago and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. It has performed for Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, the college football playoffs, and NBA and NFL organizations, and it continues to expand its following on Pandora, Spotify and Sirius XM radio.
The quartet comprises composer/violinist Ion Zanca, violinists Eleanor Dunbar and Melissa Priller, and bassist Young Heo, with full accompaniment by guitarist Anthony Plant and percussionist Efren Guzman.
