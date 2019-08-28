LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will begin its 2019-2020 season with the classic comedy “Our Miss Brooks” by Christopher Sergel, based on a radio and TV sitcom.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 21, 27 and 28, and at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
“Our Miss Brooks” follows the comedic adventures of a 1950’s high school English teacher, Miss Connie Brooks, as she handles her students, her job, and her love life, all with trademark style and humor.
This three-act extended “episode” of the show starts with Brooks pressured into directing the school play. When the class diva doesn’t get the leading role, life gets more complicated for her, and things only get crazier as a fight over the basketball team’s star player and the gymnasium put her at odds with the attractive basketball coach, Mr. Longacre.
“We are thrilled to be starting our fourth year at Greenspace in Lewisburg, and eighth season overall,” said RiverStage board president Jove Graham, “And we wanted to kick things off with a great comedy everyone could enjoy. Whether you remember the radio and TV show or not, Our Miss Brooks is such a classic, hilarious character, and we love how much of the small-town school politics in the show are still funny and eerily familiar today. We’re also proud to be able to put on a show that pulls together so many young people from all over the region alongside more seasoned actors to create a diverse, strong, and entertaining production!”
“This cast is great and has been so much fun to work with,” said Director Maggie Able. “Our Miss Brooks was groundbreaking for showing a working woman in the 1950s who was strong and self-sufficient, and that just adds another special element to such a light, funny show.
This production of “Our Miss Brooks” will feature a diverse cast of adult and teen actors.
Ashli Starks, of Milton, who appeared last year as Elizabeth Proctor in YATP’s The Crucible, plays Miss Brooks.
Her confidante Miss Finch will be played by Laura Hartranft of Dewart, who was recently seen as Corrine in CTL’s Glitter Girls.
Also playing the faculty members are Jordan Adams as the basketball coach Mr. Longacre, Brittane Strahan as the music teacher Miss Audobon and Melissa Fast as the school board president Mrs. Allen.
RiverStage veteran Glenn Wilson will play Mr. Wadsworth, the principal.
The three students at the center of the story are portrayed by Ramsey Uhter (Rhonda), Isaac Schriner (Ted) and Taija Figard (Jane), with a cast of comedic classmates played by Lindsay Miller (Doris), Lexi Marshall (Elsie), Lea Waltman (Elaine), Orissa Reed (Faith), Katie Kelley (Marge), Logan Adams (Martin), Mason Clark (Stanley) and Kelsey Shrawder (Sylvia).
The show is directed by Able, with stage management by Tammy Uhter, production design by Peter Wiley, lighting and sound design by Stefan Eisenhower, and costume design by Cynthia Shaffer.
All seating is general admission. Tickets are $15 for adults or $8 for students, with group discounts available, and they can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org..
