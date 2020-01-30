LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with the romantic comedy about the swordsman with the giant nose, Cyrano, in Lewisburg.
Performances will be held over two weekends, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 14-15, 21-22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. All seating is general admission, and tickets are $15 for adults or $8 for children/students and can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
Cyrano by Edmond Rostand, translated by Michael Hollinger (Opus, Incorruptible) and adapted by Hollinger & Aaron Posner, is based on the true story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the famous French hero with the ridiculously long nose. During wartime in 17th-century France, Cyrano is in love with the beautiful Roxane but too afraid to express his feelings because of doubts about his own ugliness. Instead, he befriends the handsome but dim-witted Christian and secretly helps the younger man win Roxane’s heart with elegant love letters and lessons in courtship. The trio’s adventures unfold from there, taking the audience on a laugh-filled journey through the romantic streets of Paris and the dramatic battlefields of Spain. Filled with humor, sword fighting, poetry and colorful characters, Cyrano is appropriate for all ages and perfect for valentines everywhere. Since its 1897 debut, the play has been translated and popularized many times by other stage and film versions, including the popular Roxanne (1987) starring Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah.
“According to newspapers at the time,” said director and designer Peter Wiley, “the audience applauded for a whole hour after the very first performance of Cyrano; it was like nothing they’d ever seen before. It is still a play that resonates with audiences across the world because, in addition to the iconic image of his giant nose, Cyrano is a genuinely funny, passionate, and tragic character all at the same time. Most of us have all been in a similar situation to his, where self-doubt holds us back from going after something that we want. This story takes that idea to an extreme and has a brilliant, brave character deciding that the only way he can talk to the woman he loves is by going through someone else. Watching that decision, and the fallout from it, make for a fascinating story, and I’m thankful to the cast for doing such a tremendous job with it.”
Jove Graham, president of RiverStage, added, “We were thrilled when Peter suggested doing Cyrano, and this newer version is a joyful, fresh take on the story with beautiful language and a lot of laughs. It’s really one of those wonderful stories that everyone should have a chance to see.”
This production of Cyrano will feature 10 performers from across the area who have starred in many shows at RiverStage, Community Theatre League, Valley Players, Christ Wesleyan Productions, and more. Nick Buckman (last seen at RiverStage as the Pirate King in Pirates of Penzance) plays the hero Cyrano, while Brittane Strahan plays his love interest, Roxane (Miss Audubon in Our Miss Brooks), and Broderick Miller (Mamma Mia, Wonder of the World) plays the hapless Christian. Cyrano’s captain of the guard, Le Bret, is played by Jove Graham, and the haughty duke De Guiche is portrayed by Fred Hooper. Five other actors each play multiple characters as the story unfolds, including Tim Hippensteel (De Valvert/Etienne), Andrew Shaffer (Chef Ragueneau/Philippe), Donnie Mapes (Ligniere/Jean-Paul), Davena Laverty (Desiree/Bellerose) and Laura Hartranft (Montfleury/Sister Marthe). The show is stage managed by Ashli Starks with lighting design by Isaac Kraus, fight choreography by Aaron White, and costume design by Maggie Able.
RiverStage Community Theatre is a nonprofit group that provides opportunities for artists to develop skills while creating high-quality theatre for audiences in the Central Susquehanna Valley. Following Cyrano, the season will continue with the drama Twelve Angry Men, and the musical Monty Python’s Spamalot. For more information, visit riverstagetheatre.org or follow riverstagecommunitytheatre on Facebook and Instagram.
