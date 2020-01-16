Springsteen shows up for son’s swearing-in as firefighter
JERSEY CITY, NJ (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.
Sam Springsteen was joined by his famous father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials.
The Boss and Scialfa sat in the front row as their 25-year-old son was sworn into the newest class.
“We’re very proud,” Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony. “We’re just excited for him today.”
Jersey City officials say this is the fire department’s 10th class since Fulop took office. More than 200 firefighters have been hired since 2013. The department now has 666 members, its largest number ever.
Woman recorded by TV show wearing just a towel seeks $1M
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has asked her hometown for $1 million to settle her complaint that local police allowed a reality television show to record her wearing nothing but a towel.
The complaint, filed in November and first reported by WPRI-TV on Monday, says East Providence police allowed “Live PD” to film Desiree Spitaleri when she came to her door fresh from the shower last July.
“Live PD” airs on the A&E network.
Officers had responded to her home after getting a 911 call from a child asking for help with homework.
“Little did she know that her entire interaction with the East Providence police officers was being recorded,” the complaint says.
Spitaleri says in her complaint that she suffered an unlawful invasion of privacy; has and will continue to endure pain, suffering and emotional distress; and was deprived of her constitutional rights.
Patricia Resende, a spokeswoman for East Providence Mayor Robert DaSilva, said, “Mayor DaSilva does not have any comment on this claim/demand at this time.”
Kerri Tarmey, a spokeswoman for A&E said in an email to the station the network “does not comment on pending claims.”
The station left messages seeking comment with Big Fish Entertainment, the show’s producer.
