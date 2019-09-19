LEWISBURG — Steel Betty will perform traditional folk and bluegrass music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is part of Bucknell University’s Family Weekend.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Glenn and Raquel Alexander and Stone State Entertainment LLC.
Steel Betty lives at the crossroads of what makes Austin, Texas, the engine driving traditional music in America. With flavors of bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, Old Time music and classic country, they are a reflection of today’s American music scene. Steel Betty, the hip, virtuosic trio, embraces Austin’s eclectic culture and brings this lively music out of Texas for the rest of the country to experience.
David McD (guitar, vocals), Maddy Froncek (banjo, upright bass, vocals) and Micah Motenko (mandolin, piano, vocals) are multi-instrumentalists capturing the sounds and harmonies of Austin like no other ensemble.
Music of Bill Monroe, the Stanley Brothers, Spirituals, the Conjunto tradition and more highlight Steel Betty’s performances. The trio often conducts workshops for aspiring musicians and students and has a wonderful interactive program for schools introducing children to the great variety and depth of music from their part of America.
Steel Betty’s debut recording was released in summer 2018.
Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and up, $10 for youth 18 and under, $10 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit two), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2), and $10 for non-Bucknell college students (limit two). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
