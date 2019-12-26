Enterline’s Dance Center and The Williamsport Ballet Guild present The Nutcracker.
MIFFLINBURG — The full ballet, choreographed and directed by Alicia Enterline Little, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mifflinburg Area High School.
The cast is made up of local dancers along with returning alumni from Enterline’s Dance Center.
Tickets can be purchased at the door one hour prior to the curtain opening, before each performance. All seating is reserved. If you would like to request tickets before the day of the show, call 570-724-4524 and leave a message. Tickets for the front of the house will cost $13 each, while tickets in the back of the house will cost $10 each.
Portion of proceeds benefit Kelsey’s Dream.
‘Won’t you ride along with me?’
WILLIAMSPORT — The “Won’t you ride along with me?” tour will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The production is a live tour version of the PBS Kids program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
For more information, visit CACLive.com or call 570-326-2424.
United Way hosts music festival
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will be joining forces to host a music festival, Live United Live, to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The festival will be held 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Spyglass Winery, SUnbury.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
The event will include food and beverage stands, live music and comedic intermissions. All proceeds will go toward the creation and further development of a Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are $89 and are on sale now at www.spyglassridgewinery.com/upcoming-shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.