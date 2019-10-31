Christy Mathewson program to be staged in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — “Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson,” will be staged at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.
Mathewson, a Bucknell student before opting to play professional baseball, pitched for the New York Giants in the early years of the 20th century. Mathewson’s 373 major league wins earned him induction as a charter member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Mathewson enlisted in the Army during World War I and served in France. He was gassed in a training exercise and developed tuberculosis. He died in 1925 and was buried Lewisburg Cemetery.
The Bucknell football, men’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s track and field teams all compete at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, which pays tribute to one of Bucknell’s most distinguished alumni and to its numerous war veterans. The stadium, dedicated in 1924 in honor of Bucknell men and women who served the United States in time of war, was renovated and renamed in 1989 to honor Mathewson.
Frierson, who wrote and performed “Matty,” was inspired to write the two-act play after a chance reading of Mathewson’s Pitching in a Pinch. He grabbed a copy, one of several volumes written by Mathewson, as something to read during an airplane flight.
From that reading, Frierson got the idea that he could do a one-man show about the baseball great. The writing and polishing of the the show took some time, but made it a production worthy of praise by broadcasters Bob Costas and Keith Olbermann, sportswriter Ira Berkow and Clive Barnes, theater critic.
Frierson has noted that the Lewisburg show could be the final staging for “Matty” as the actor may not be as convincing as a young man. But the closure would be fitting as “Matty” has been so well-received in prior Lewisburg performances.
Proceeds from the performance will benefit the Union County 4th of July Parade Committee. Ruth Blankenship and Judy Blee, local pianists, will perform music of the early 20th Century period in the theatre lobby when the doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
Dirty Dozen Brass Band coming to Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Presented by the Williamsport Community Concert Association, the band is described as “bold Louisiana brass... electrified with a high-octane, eclectic fusion of bebop jazz, funk, reggae and soul.”
For ticket information, visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.
Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Countryside Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg
Dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothing and soft-soled, non-marking shoes.
Participants under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Tory Lanez to perform in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Student Concert Committee of CGA will present Tory Lanez, with special guest Lil Gnar, at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Nelson Field House on the campus of Bloomsburg University.
Lanez is a Canadian singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer.
A limited number of tickets for the general public are available and are $50. All tickets are general admission. Tickets may be purchased in person 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bloomsburg University Kehr Union Student Activities Office.
Tickets can also be purchased online at http://www.universe.com by searching Tory Lanez.
For more information, call 570-389-5212.
Elias center announces programming changes
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the Performing Arts, located at South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg, has announced several schedule changes.
“Peter Pan” will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the play starting at 1.
The cost will be $10 for adults and free for children with a paid adult. The performance had been scheduled for Dec. 7.
An Elias Christmas program will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. The program replaces Christmas in the Parlor. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis food bank.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgpa.com.
CWC to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-10, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. The shows will be held at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets are available online at www.cwtheatre.org and at The Well Read Bookstore on the church campus.
Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance, unless they are sold out.
