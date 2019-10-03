Dirty Dozen Brass Band coming to Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Presented by the Williamsport Community Concert Association, the band is described as “bold Louisiana brass... electrified with a high-octane, eclectic fusion of bebop jazz, funk, reggae and soul.”
For ticket information, visit www.caclive.com or call the box office at 570-326-2424.
Contra dance
LEWISBURG — The Countryside Contra Dancers will hold a dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth Street, Lewisburg
Michael Kernan will serve as caller to the music of Lux Bridge.
A dance will also be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Heiter Center. Terry Bachman will serve as caller, with music by The MacKenzies.
All dances are taught and called, with a basic review beginning at 7. No experience needed.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothing and soft-soled, non-marking shoes.
The cost will be $8 for adults, $5 for students with a current ID and free for anyone 16 and under.
Participants under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian.
For more information, call Betsy or Jeff at 570-524-2104.
Williamsport Chamber Players to open season
WILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Chamber Players will kick off its inaugural season Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Community Arts Center (CAC) in downtown Williamsport.
Sponsored by Lycoming College and directed by William Ciabattari, Ph.D., associate professor of music at Lycoming College and department chair, the group brings together local musicians who share a passion for performing small ensemble and chamber music.
The first concert, “The Music of Poulenc,” will feature the works of Francis Poulenc, including “Sonata for horn, trumpet, and trombone,” and “Suite française.” The repertoire will also include “Aubade” for piano and 18 instruments, featuring pianist Gary Boerckel, Ph.D., professor emeritus of music at Lycoming College.
“This WCP series is intended to grow the classical music offerings in the community, as well as to provide an opportunity for area professional musicians to perform great music that is often neglected,” said Ciabattari. “The format of the concerts is designed to engage the audience more by bringing the action to the edge of the CAC stage and dropping a screen behind. We will project HD images of the performers close up during the concert so that the action can be experienced by the audience, as well as provide context for the music with short lectures given by members of the group.”
Future concerts for the series include “Glorious Serenades” on Jan. 29 at the CAC, “Transition Points: Instrumental Music for Two Voices” on Feb. 23 in Lycoming College’s Shangraw Performance Hall in the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall, and “Sighs that Blow the Fire of Love: The Henry Purcell Primer” on Apr. 26 at the CAC.
All performances begin at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the CAC box office or on the CAC’s website.
Elias center announces programming changes
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the Performing Arts, located at South Fifth Street and Quarry Road, Mifflinburg, has announced several schedule changes.
“Peter Pan” will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the play starting at 1.
The cost will be $10 for adults and free for children with a paid adult. The performance had been scheduled for Dec. 7.
An Elias Christmas program will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. The program replaces Christmas in the Parlor. Proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis food bank.
For more information, visit www.mifflinburgpa.com.
‘Field Notes’
MILTON — The exhibit “Field Notes” will be open Jan. 3 through Jan. 11 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
An opening reception with the artist will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the art bank.
‘Arty Lee’ to perform
LEWISBURG — Piano Entertainer Arty Lee (Art Lieberman) will perform from 5:30 to 8:30 tonight at La Primavera Restaurant, Lewisburg.
A demo singer at the Metropolitan Recording Studio in New York City at 17, Lee could once perform over 18,000 songs without sheet music.
Today, Lee is still partial to American popular songs, also known as the Great American Songbook. He noted special satisfactions in performing medleys of those song with a common theme.
SVC announces schedule
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s 2019-2020 concert season will feature the music of Bob Dylan and Queen, as well as traditional composers.
The season will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 with “Serenade to Music, the Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams,” at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
A celebration of three works by the Romantic Era composer, this concert will feature a soprano and baritone soloist. In addition to the title piece, the SVC will also perform “Toward the Unknown Region” and “Dona Nobis Pacem.”
The SVC will present “Candlelight Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. The concert will feature special guests, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.
In the spring, the SVC will present a newly commissioned work, “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” a Dylan Oratorio, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan, with a twist.
The SVC Pops Concert, featuring the music of Queen and other classic rock hits of the ‘70s, will be held May 8-9 in Weber Auditorium, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
For more information about the SVC and to purchase performance tickets, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
CWC to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-10, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. The shows will be held at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets are available online at www.cwtheatre.org and at The Well Read Bookstore on the church campus.
Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance, unless they are sold out.
