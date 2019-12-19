Singers to present concert
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers present a Christmas concert, “Christmas is Coming,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Originating in Mifflinburg, the Buffalo Valley Singers have been performing for more than 45 years. The 70-member chorus features members from 17 years old to in their 80s.
The concert will be under the direction of Connie Pawling-Young, with Brett Hosterman accompanying on piano and organ, Fred Lawrence on drums, Asli Lawrence on flute and Noelle Humphries on trumpet.
Songs to be featured will include “We Three Kings,” “Away in a Manger,” “Jingle Bells,” “I Love the Winter Weather,” “Silent Night” and Christ the Savior is Born!”
The cost will be $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
Biddle to present Christmas concert
MONTOURSVILLE — Christian and gospel singer Nick Biddle will be holding a free Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, 4980 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville.
The concert will feature music from Prince of Peace, Biddle’s collection of Christmas songs.
Biddle, a tenor/baritone, has been holding concerts for 16 years and studied voice at Les Chanteuses Voice Studio with teacher Suzanne Revak-Fedele.
For more information, visit www.BiddleStudios.com.
‘Won’t you ride along with me?’
WILLIAMSPORT — The “Won’t you ride along with me?” tour will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The production is a live tour version of the PBS Kids program “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”
For more information, visit CACLive.com or call 570-326-2424.
United Way hosts music festival
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will be joining forces to host a music festival, Live United Live, to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The festival will be held 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Spyglass Winery, SUnbury.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
The event will include food and beverage stands, live music and comedic intermissions. All proceeds will go toward the creation and further development of a Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are $89 and are on sale now at www.spyglassridgewinery.com/upcoming-shows.
