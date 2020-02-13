‘Mask-arade’ runs through April
BLOOMSBURG — A new show, entitled “Mask-arade,” runs Feb. 20 through April 17 at Artspace Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.
The show consists of paintings, as well as works in fiber art, photography, pottery, jewelry, and metal sculpture. An artist reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22.
The gallery is open noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
BTE announces tour dates
BLOOMSBURG — Beginning in February, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will perform “Ancient Thunder: Stories from Greek Mythology,” its 42nd annual Theatre In the Classroom (TIC) production. Tour dates run through May 22.
With BTE’s energetic storytelling style, props, music, and audience involvement, BTE brings these stories to elementary and middle school cafeterias, gymnasiums, libraries and other performance spaces across Pennsylvania and beyond.
Shows are presented by actors in an animated story-theater style followed by a post-performance discussion.
A comprehensive study guide is provided prior to educators to maximize the educational value of the theatre experience.
Booking dates for the 2020 tour are available. Teachers, administrators, and parent- teacher organizations should call BTE’s School Programs Director, Paula Henry at 570-458-4075, email phenry@bte.org or visit www.bte.org.
‘Roman Holiday’ screening
LEWISBURG — The 1953 movie “Roman Holiday” will be shown at 8 p.m. Friday at the Campus Theatre, Market Street, Lewisburg. Doors open at 7:30.
To purchase tickets, visit https://campusvalentine2020.eventbrite.com.
Choir to present workshop
BLOOMSBURG — Howard Gospel Choir, from Howard University, will present a workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bloomsburg, 345 Market St., Bloomsburg.
To register to participate, click on the link at ExchangeArts.org or call 570-317-2596.
MCS to stage ‘Annie’
MILTON — “Annie” will be staged at 7 p.m. March 5-6 and 2 p.m. March 7 at Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets will cost $8 for students and $10 for adults and can be purchased between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays in the school office, during business hours at the Well Read Bookstore and at the door prior to each show.
For more information, call 570-742-2638.
Doolin’ to perform in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT — Doolin’ will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. Fourth St., Wiliamsport.
The group plays Celtic and Irish music.
Elias Center announces season schedule
MIFFLINBURG — The Elias Center for the performing arts recently announced its 2020 season.
The schedule starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, with “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” by the Traveling Lantern Theatre, followed at 7 p.m. by The Keystone Brass. The New Jersey Snake Man performs on Saturday, June 27 followed at 7 p.m by The Keystone Brass.
Adventure in fun, on Saturday, July 11, will include Adventures in Fun. History Day Camp is also scheduled for July at a date to be announced.
The Monkey Man will appear Saturday, Aug. 8 and the educational Critter Connections is on the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 22. Exotic Edventures will bring live animals to the Elias on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Holiday time at the Elias includes Winterfest during the Christkindl Market Thursday, Dec. 10 through Saturday, Dec. 12 and at 7 p.m on Monday, Dec. 21, Christmas in the Parlor with KJ and the Elias Parlor Gang.
Visit www.mifflinburgpa.com or email mhra@dejazzd.com for more information.
United Way hosts music festival
SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will be joining forces to host a music festival, Live United Live, to benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The festival will be held 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Spyglass Winery, Sunbury.
The music festival will feature the following bands: Firehouse, Kip Winger, Eric Martin, George Lynch, Jack Russel’s Great White, Warrant, Dokken and April Wine.
The event will include food and beverage stands, live music and comedic intermissions. All proceeds will go toward the creation and further development of a Youth Mental Health initiative.
Tickets for the event are $89 and are on sale now at www.spyglassridgewinery.com/upcoming-shows.
Music competition planned
UNIVERSITY PARK — The 36th Phyllis Triolo Music Competition for middle and high school students will be held Saturday, May 16, in Music Building 1 at Penn State University.
The competition is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association in cooperation with the School of Music at Penn State University.
Instrumentalists, vocalists and pianists will compete in two divisions. The Junior Division consists of students in grades six through eight. The Senior Division consists of students in grades nine through 12.
Prizes in each division are: $300 for the first prize, $200 for second prize, and a possible third prize of $100. The deadline to enter the competition is April 20.
Fees to enter the competition are: $35 for students of teachers who are not members of the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association and $25 for students of teachers who are members.
For competition rules and application forms, go to the C.P.M.T.A. website at: www.cpmta.org.
For more information contact Patricia Lloyd at: 814-238-2374,
prlmusic@live.com or Victoria Petrosky at: 610-497-4475 or victoriakravchuk@yahoo.com.
