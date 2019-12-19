MIFFLINBURG — On Saturday, the Elias Center for the Performing Arts will feature a Christmas Barbershop Christmas program.
The West Branch Four and Achording to Dad will perform at 7 p.m. Each will perform their own music then come together to share Christmas music.
Proceeds will be divided 50/50 between the center and the Kiwanis Club for its holiday food boxes.
Admission is $10 and tickets are available by emailing mhra@dejazzd.com or by stopping by Heritage Printing & Design, 229 E. Chestnut St. Children 12 and under are free.
The Elias is located at 212-214 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg.
