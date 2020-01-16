BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) will present its third show of its 42nd season, “The Children” by Lucy Kirkwood at 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alvina Krause Theatre, Bloomsburg.
The three-person play stars Elizabeth Dowd, James Goode, and Laurie McCants, in her final mainstage role before she retires from BTE.
“The Children” tells the story of Hazel and Robin (Dowd and Goode), retired nuclear scientists, living a life of relative seclusion in the wake of a recent nuclear meltdown. Out of the blue, their old co-worker and friend Rose (McCants) shows up in their kitchen, and brings with her some shocking memories and tough questions. Old secrets are revealed, dormant rivalries flare up, and sparks fly in this darkly funny drama that examines what kind of world we hope to leave for our children.
Lucy Kirkwood’s Tony-nominated play was a hit in London before moving to Broadway, Melbourne, and Chicago. The Guardian’s Helen Meany calls The Children “a taut tale of human and atomic meltdown.”
Following the performance on Sunday, BTE will host a “Conversation With Laurie McCants,” during which ensemble guests and audience members can ask McCants about her 42-year career with BTE as well as her countless travels and eclectic theatrical endeavors.
Tickets are available at www.bte.org or by calling the BTE Box Office. Rated MA for mature themes, adult humor, and explosive drama.
