Local high schools are gearing up for the musical season. Below is a list of musicals being staged throughout the area.

Lewisburg

Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, high school auditorium

Meadowbrook Christian School

Annie, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton

Danville

Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, high school auditorium

Warrior Run

Oliver, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, middle school auditorium

Mifflinburg

Shrek the Musical, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, high school auditorium

Mount Carmel

Hunchback of Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, high school auditorium

Selinsgrove

Mamma Mia!, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, middle school auditorium

Southern Columbia

Beauty & The Beast, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20-22, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22, high school auditorium

Shamokin

Newsies, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, high school auditorium

Midd-West

Bye Bye Birdie, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 2-5, high school auditorium

Milton

The Addams Family, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 16-18, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, April 19, high school auditorium

Shikellamy

Once On This Island, Friday through Sunday, April 17-19, Thursday and Friday, April 23-24

