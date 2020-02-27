Local high schools are gearing up for the musical season. Below is a list of musicals being staged throughout the area.
Lewisburg
Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, high school auditorium
Meadowbrook Christian School
Annie, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton
Danville
Wizard of Oz, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, high school auditorium
Warrior Run
Oliver, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, middle school auditorium
Mifflinburg
Shrek the Musical, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, high school auditorium
Mount Carmel
Hunchback of Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, high school auditorium
Selinsgrove
Mamma Mia!, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 19-21, middle school auditorium
Southern Columbia
Beauty & The Beast, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20-22, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, March 21-22, high school auditorium
Shamokin
Newsies, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, high school auditorium
Midd-West
Bye Bye Birdie, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 2-5, high school auditorium
Milton
The Addams Family, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 16-18, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, April 19, high school auditorium
Shikellamy
Once On This Island, Friday through Sunday, April 17-19, Thursday and Friday, April 23-24
