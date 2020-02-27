LEWISBURG — Danú will present traditional music of Ireland in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Weis Center.
Patrons can enjoy free pre-performance music from Bucknell Music Department students from 6:45-7:15 p.m. in the Atrium.
Hailing from historic County Waterford, Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles of today. This year marks Danú’s 25th anniversary.
Their standing-room-only concerts throughout Ireland are true events featuring high-energy performances and a glorious mix of ancient Irish music and new repertoire.
For two decades, Danú’s virtuosi players on flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals (Irish and English), have performed around the globe and recorded seven critically acclaimed albums.
The ensemble includes: Nell Ní Chróinín on lead cocals, dlute and whistles, Benny McCarthy on button accordion, Oisin McAuley on fiddle and backing vocals, Éamon Doorley on The Irish bouzouki, Ivan Goff on uilleann pipes, flute and whistles, Tony Byrne on guitar and backing vocals, and Billy Sutton on bodhran (Irish Drum) and mandolin.
Their live DVD, One Night Stand, was filmed at Vicar St. Dublin. Danú takes its audiences on a musical journey to their native Ireland, offering a moving and memorable concert experience.
Winners of numerous awards from the BBC and Irish Music Magazine, Danú has toured throughout Europe, the Middle East, and North America with stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Symphony Space in New York City, and major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India, Israel, and across Europe.
Tickets for the Weis Center performance are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors 62 and up, $20 for youth 18 and under, $20 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit two), $10 for Bucknell students (limit two), and $20 for non-Bucknell college students (limit two). Tickets can be purchased online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-1000.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
