MusiCraft to perform at BVLV
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village will a host a free Concert at the Gazebo by MusiCraft at 6 tonight at the facility.
MusiCraft focuses on Celtic/Irish folk and pub music.
For more information, call Katie Passonetti at 570-523-4285.
Gospel music concert
MIDDLEBURG — An outdoor gospel music concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul’s (Erdley’s) Lutheran Church, 2337 Erdley Church Road, Middleburg.
The event will include music by Mercy Run at 2 p.m., followed by the Nottingham Four at 5 p.m.
For more information, call 570-374-5535.
SVC announces schedule
LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale’s 2019-2020 concert season will feature the music of Bob Dylan and Queen, as well as traditional composers.
Community members wishing to audition for the chorale may do so from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10 and 17, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Audition appointments are required and can be made by contacting Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
An open rehearsal will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
The season will begin on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 with “Serenade to Music, the Music of Ralph Vaughan Williams,” at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
A celebration of three works by the Romantic Era composer, this concert will feature a soprano and baritone soloist. In addition to the title piece, the SVC will also perform “Toward the Unknown Region” and “Dona Nobis Pacem.”
The SVC will present “Candlelight Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15. The concert will feature special guests, the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale.
In the spring, the SVC will present a newly commissioned work, “The Times They Are A-Changin,’” a Dylan Oratorio, Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, at Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The piece premiered in 2018 and features the music of Bob Dylan, with a twist.
The SVC Pops Concert, featuring the music of Queen and other classic rock hits of the ‘70s, will be held May 8-9 in Weber Auditorium, Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
A season subscription costs $70 and consists of four “freestyle” tickets that can be used at any SVC concert in any combination.
Individual tickets range from $20-22 depending on the performance and $8 for a student ticket for all performances. Youth under the age of 12 will be admitted free.
For more information about the SVC and to purchase performance tickets, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
Singers to begin rehearsals
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers will begin rehearsals for the 2019 Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the church.
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
CWC to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-10, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. The shows will be held at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets are available online at www.cwtheatre.org and at The Well Read Bookstore on the church campus.
Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance, unless they are sold out.
Milton Art Bank holding Fringe Festival
MILTON — The Milton Fringe Festival will be held Oct. 10-12 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Ticketed evening performances will showcase drag, burlesque and vaudeville clowning.
The first 50 tickets sold to each event will receive a reserved seat in the front rows.
Daytime events will include programming designed to encourage the exchange of diverse and thought-provoking ideas.
The event is being co-produced by Community Zone Lewisburg and sponsored by TAGG Magazine, POZ Magazine, Civil War Cider, TIME and ACLUPA.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miltonfringe.org.
